Kendall Jenner Pranks Sisters With Devin Booker Engagement News

Kendall Jenner is a prankster.

The 25-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians reality TV star decided to pretend to be engaged to boyfriend Devin Booker in a game of truth or dare with Kourtney Kardashian as part of the Poosh Your Wellness virtual festival on Saturday (May 1).

Together, the two sisters started playing the game as Kendall was dared to tell her family that she got engaged.

See what happened next…

“Oh my God,” she said. “It’s believable so I will do it.”

To do the fake group text, she also grabbed a ring for a prop.

“This is amazing. You know Khloé is gonna write a novel,” said Kourtney.

However, immediately after sending the message, Kylie Jenner called.

“You’re lying,” she said, adding that the ring “doesn’t fit you.”

“Well, it needs to be sized,” Kourtney replied.

“That’s so stupid, why would you do that to us?” said Khloe on the phone, calling after Kim Kardashian did to verify the news.

“Well, at least we know you guys will be excited when the day comes,” Kourtney responded.

Earlier in the game, Kendall also had to tell mom Kris Jenner she was pregnant – but couldn’t keep a straight face.

“That’s so weird you just told me this because I dreamed about this last night,” Kris said.

“I think it’s great news, but I’m your mom,” she added before Kendall exploded in laughter.

“Mom, I’m just kidding. Mom, I’m with Kourtney,” said Kendall.

“Oh f–k. Oh brother, I’ll go put the champagne back on ice,” Kris said.

Pictured below: Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker go to dinner together on April 24 in New York City.