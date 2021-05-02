Lupita Nyong'o Says Chadwick Boseman's Passing is Still 'Raw,' Shares Update on 'Black Panther 2'

Lupita Nyong’o is talking Black Panther 2.

In a new interview, the 38-year-old Oscar winner shared an update on the sequel for her mega-hit Marvel movie, while admitting that she’s still processing co-star Chadwick Boseman‘s death.

“People will ask me, ‘Are you excited to go back?’ Excitement isn’t the word. I feel like I’m in a very pensive and meditative state when it comes to Black Panther 2. His passing is still extremely raw for me,” Lupita shared with Yahoo! Movies. “And I can’t even begin to imagine what it will be like to step on set and not have him there.”

Lupita then talked about how director Ryan Coogler is “reshaping” the new movie without Chadwick, who played the Black Panther.

“But at the same time we have a leader in Ryan, who feels very much like we do, who feels the loss in a very, very real way as well. And his idea, the way which he has reshaped the second movie is so respectful of the loss we’ve all experienced as a cast and as a world,” Lupita explained. So it feels spiritually and emotionally correct to do this. And hopefully, what I do look forward to, is getting back together and honoring what he started with us and holding his light through it. Because he left us a lot of light that we’re still going to be bathing in. I know that for sure.”

