Maria Menounos Reveals That Her Mom Litsa Has Died From Brain Cancer

Maria Menounos shared some sad news with her fans this weekend – her mom, Litsa, has sadly passed away.

The 42-year-old television correspondent revealed the news on her social media pages with a tribute to her mother, who died after battling stage 4 brain cancer for more than four years.

“RIP mom. 💔 God loved her so much he took her on greek easter,” Maria wrote in her caption, alongside a heartbreaking image of her on the bed with her mom and hugging her close.

She also added “Christ is risen mom” in Greek.

Following the news, many celebs shared their condolences in the comments.

“We send you so much love. Our deepest condolences Maria,” Zoe Saldana wrote to her.

Nikki Bella added, “RIP ❤️ sending you and the fam so much love light and prayers. 🤍.”

Late last year, Maria opened up about her parents, and how they had both been hospitalized with COVID-19.

That update also revealed that Litsa‘s brain tumor had grown.

“Monday before Thanksgiving, my mom had her regular appointments at Cedars for her brain cancer. So she had her MRI, she had her infusions,” Maria shared at the time. “But we got some not-so-great news on Monday, I think that’s November 23, that my mom’s brain tumor was growing.”