Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 3:10 pm

20 Most Valuable Music Stars Revealed, According to This Interesting Analysis!

Continue Here »

20 Most Valuable Music Stars Revealed, According to This Interesting Analysis!

Stock market trading platform Stake has created virtual stock prices for the brands of the world’s hottest music artists to highlight who has the highest market value right now.

These numbers were found using a number of different analysis metrics including: streaming data, awards won, Billboard Hot 100 entries, brand deals and social media following. Stake was able to attribute a theoretical stock price to each artist’s brand using a stock price algorithm, and data on this list is really interesting.

The top five stars on this list – three men and two women – should be of no surprise as they are some of the biggest acts in the world! The rest of list contains so much star power as well. The number one star on this list has so many chart-topping hits, it should come as no surprise!

Click through the slideshow to see the 20 most-valuable music stars, based on their brands’ stock prices…

Continue Here »

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: EG, Extended, Slideshow

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Exes Channing Tatum & Jenna Dewan are going to court - TMZ
  • Olivia Rodrigo shares the meaning behind her debut album's title - Just Jared Jr
  • Mila Kunis reveals the horrible advice she gave Ashton Kutcher - TooFab
  • Big news for Dwayne Johnson! - Just Jared Jr