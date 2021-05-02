Netflix Cancelled All These TV Shows After Just One Season

Netflix has cancelled a handful of original television content after just one season on the air.

In March of 2020 alone, the streaming service cancelled four new shows that had only been given one season! In June of 2020, two more shows joined this ever-growing list. In August of 2020, this list grew even further and this time, shows that had been renewed were actually given the axe. Now, we’re in the fall and the list just keeps on growing.

Some of the shows were total fan favorites, but some were not as well received.

When Netflix cancels a television show after just one season, it usually indicates that the ratings were just not where they needed to be to justify another season. Netflix doesn’t often release viewership data, but when they do, it’s usually for programs that are very successful.

