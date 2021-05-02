Top Stories
Senator Mitt Romney was Booed at GOP Convention

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 11:43 pm

Nick Jonas, Maren Morris, & More Perform at SHEIN Together Fest 2021

Nick Jonas is back on stage!

The 28-year-old singer headlined the 2021 SHEIN Together Fest on Sunday (May 2) in Los Angeles.

Other stars that performed at the second annual, one-day music festival includes Maren Morris, Steve Aoki, and Tinashe.

The event celebrated international clothing brand SHEIN’s philanthropic Light-a-Wish campaign, where it pledged to donate $100,000 to NAACP(LDF), Together We Rise, and Ecologi.

A few days before the festival, it was announced that Nick will be hosting the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards! You can check out all the nominations here.

FYI: Nick, Steve, Maren, and Tinashe are all wearing pieces by SHEIN.

Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Maren Morris, Nick Jonas, Steve Aoki, Tinashe

