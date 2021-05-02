Top Stories
Netflix Cancelled Another TV Show After Only 1 Season

Billie Eilish Shows Her Tattoo for the First Time in a Bold 'Pin-Up' Photo Shoot

Is Kendall Jenner Engaged?

Something Shocking Happened to Mitt Romney

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 4:48 pm

Protect Your Skin With Sofia Richie's Sunscreen Pick - And It's Under $30!

As celebrities know, it’s so important to wear sunscreen to protect against the sun’s damaging effects on the skin. The American Academy of Dermatology recommends that, regardless of skin type, a broad-spectrum (protects against UVA and UVB rays), water-resistant sunscreen with SPF of at least 30 should be used year-round.

One of the stars who takes that seriously is 22-year-old Sofia Richie, who is often pictured spending her time in the sun in Southern California.

In one recent post on Instagram, she displayed a few of her everyday essentials, featuring a straw bucket hat, along with sunscreen by EltaMD.

The one Sofia is seen using is UV Sport Broad-Spectrum SPF 50 Full-Body Sunscreen, formulated with transparent zinc oxide to protect against UVA and UVB rays, antioxidant-rich vitamin E to fight free radicals, and castor oil to keep the skin moisturized.

If you’re in the market for a sunscreen, Sofia‘s pick is available right now on Amazon for only $25.50.

Reese Witherspoon recommends this facial cleanser – and it’s under $10!

