Top Stories
Senator Mitt Romney was Booed at GOP Convention

Senator Mitt Romney was Booed at GOP Convention

Sun, 02 May 2021 at 10:35 pm

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Fertility Struggles in Honest Post to Fans

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Fertility Struggles in Honest Post to Fans

Rebel Wilson is opening up to her fans.

The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (May 2) to reveal that she got some “bad news” related to her fertility struggles.

“😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” Rebel wrote.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense,” Rebel continued. “But I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Other than that, Rebel didn’t share any other further details.

This past year has been a big one for Rebel as she embarked on a weight loss journey. She recently opened up about hitting her goal weight in a social media post.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Rebel Wilson

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr