Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Fertility Struggles in Honest Post to Fans

Rebel Wilson is opening up to her fans.

The 41-year-old Pitch Perfect actress took to her Instagram on Sunday (May 2) to reveal that she got some “bad news” related to her fertility struggles.

“😞 I got some bad news today and didn’t have anyone to share it with…but I guess I gotta tell someone. To all the women out there struggling with fertility, I feel ya,” Rebel wrote.

“The universe works in mysterious ways and sometimes it all doesn’t make sense,” Rebel continued. “But I hope there’s light about to shine through all the dark clouds.”

Other than that, Rebel didn’t share any other further details.

This past year has been a big one for Rebel as she embarked on a weight loss journey. She recently opened up about hitting her goal weight in a social media post.