Selena Gomez Kicks Off Arrivals at Global Citizen's VAX Live Concert!

Selena Gomez wows in a bold red dress as she arrives at the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, on Sunday (May 2).

The 28-year-old singer and actress will host the event, which aims to inspire confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine and support equitable vaccine distribution.

“I’m honored to be hosting VAX LIVE: The Concert to Reunite the World,” Selena said in a statement last month about the event. “This is a historic moment to encourage people around the world to take the COVID-19 vaccine when it becomes available to them, call on world leaders to share vaccine doses equitably and to bring people together for a night of music in a way that hasn’t felt possible in the past year.”

She added, “I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

If you didn’t see, this royal couple will also be at the event!

10+ pictures inside of Selena Gomez at the VAX Live concert…
