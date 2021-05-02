Source Reveals If Any 'Saturday Night Live' Cast Members Will Be Sitting Out of Elon Musk's Hosting Episode

We are less than a week away before Elon Musk makes his controversial debut as host of Saturday Night Live on Saturday, March 8.

Since news broke that the 49-year-old Tesla and SpaceX CEO would be hosting the show, fans have been very vocal about their outrage over the decision.

“Elon Musk hosting SNL is the most reckless casting decision they’ve made since Donald Trump,” one person tweeted.

And fans aren’t the only ones upset about the situation.

Several SNL cast members, including Aidy Bryant and Bowen Yang, have not so subtly shaded Elon and his hosting gig. Fans have since been speculating that cast members might decide to boycott appearing on stage with Elon on the show next week.

However, a source close to SNL has shared with The Wrap that, as of right now, no one is sitting out of Elon‘s episode.

The source also revealed that show creator Lorne Michaels would let any cast member or writer sit out of the episode if they are upset or uncomfortable with any of the show’s guest hosts.

Just recently, Elon took to Twitter to throw out some SNL “skit ideas” he might pitch to the show.