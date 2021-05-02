These Are the Top Grossing Movies During the Pandemic

Movies took a big hit this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Since the pandemic first hit in early 2020, theaters had to shut down, causing billions of dollars in lost ticket sales.

As the pandemic progressed, some theaters were able to re-open with a very limited amount of people being allowed in at a time to see movies. Along with theater re-openings, people were also able to get their new movie fix with movies being released on-demand, letting them be able to sit in the safety of their homes and watch movies.

Comscore, which keeps track of box office and streaming performances, has released the top 30 highest-grossing movies between March 2020 and May 2021.

Click through the slideshow to find out the Top 30 highest grossing movies during the pandemic…