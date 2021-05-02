Will Smith Goes Shirtless, Says He's in the 'Worst Shape of My Life'

Will Smith is getting real about his physique.

On Sunday afternoon (May 2), the 52-year-old I Am Legend actor took to Instagram to share a photo of himself, with a very honest caption.

“I’m gonna be real wit yall – I’m in the worst shape of my life,” Will wrote.

In the candid photo, Will is posing shirtless under an unzipped jacket while wearing a pair of black underwear and slippers.

