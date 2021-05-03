Alexander Skarsgard Is Returning to HBO, Lands 'Succession' Role!

Top Stories
Alexander Skarsgard is returning to HBO!

The 44-year-old actor will be joining season three of Succession, where he will play “Lukas Matsson, a successful, confrontational tech founder and CEO in the breakout series from showrunner and creator Jesse Armstrong,” THR reports.

The official logline of the season, according to HBO, is as follows: “Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of season two, Logan Roy begins season three in a perilous position. Scrambling to secure familial, political and financial alliances, tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.”

Alexander is no stranger to HBO after having starred in True Blood and season one of Big Little Lies. If you’re a fan of True Blood, you’re not going to want to miss this news!
