Anya Taylor-Joy & Keegan-Michael Key Set to Host SNL with Musical Guests Lil Nas X & Olivia Rodrigo!

Anya Taylor-Joy and Keegan-Michael Key are both making their Saturday Night Live debuts!

The show’s official Twitter announced the news on Monday (May 3).

Keegan-Michael Key is set to host first on May 15 and will be joined by “Driver’s License” singer Olivia Rodrigo as the musical guest.

Anya will then host the show’s season finale on May 22, with Lil Nas X set to perform.

Lil Nas retweeted the announcement and added that he’d be performing a new song alongside his hit single, “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)”, while Olivia shared the news on Instagram and captioned the post with a series of crying emojis.

A few weeks ago, it was announced that Elon Musk would be hosting this Saturday’s episode (May 8) and fans have been very vocal with their outrage over the decision.

A source also revealed that show creator Lorne Michaels would allow cast members who were uncomfortable with the choice to sit out of the episode.