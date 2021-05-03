Ariana Grande & The Weeknd's 'Save Your Tears' Remix Tops Hot 100 Chart!

Ariana Grande and The Weeknd are celebrating their new remix, “Save Your Tears”!

The remixed track, which was originally released on his After Hours album, hit number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 songs chart.

The song marks the sixth Hot 100 No. 1 each for The Weeknd and Ariana.

“thank you so much @billboard, @theweeknd and to everybody listening and showing so much love 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍💧💧💧💧💧💧💧!!!!!!” Ariana tweeted in celebration. “honored and so grateful.”

The Weeknd also reacted to the news by sharing a tweet to his Instagram feed, which showed his number one records from 2019 to now.

