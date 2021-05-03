Bill & Melinda Gates Enter Into Separation Agreement To Protect Own Finances Following Divorce Announcement

Bill and Melinda Gates announced their divorce earlier today and now, new details about their split are coming out.

According to People, the couple didn’t have a pre-nuptial agreement, and it’s been revealed that they’ve entered into a separation agreement which lays down rules about how they will handle finances going forward.

In the divorce petition filed, Melinda stated that “spousal support is not needed” but that the duo’s marriage is “irretrievably broken.”

“We ask the court to dissolve our marriage and find that our marital community ended on the date stated in our separation contract,” the statement reads from Melinda.

As far as their finances, filed an automatic temporary order setting financial restraints that will restrict both her and Bill‘s ability to dispose of property or make changes to insurance policies, except as agreed in writing or as ordered by the court.

Bill and Melinda will also each be responsible for their own future incurred debts, except as agreed in writing. They’ll both have access to all tax, financial, legal, and household records.

The couple married in 1994 and have three adult children: son Rory, and daughters Phoebe, and Jennifer.