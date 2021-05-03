Billie Eilish's British Vogue Cover Makes Major History!

Billie Eilish just made history again!

The 19-year-old “bad guy” singer just recently shared her stunning British Vogue June 2021 cover on her Instagram, and the post actually brought in over 1 million likes, making it the fastest post of all time to hit that amount.

In her caption of the image, Billie thanked the creative team and the “british vogue team for respecting my vision and making this come to life.”

In a recently released video from British Vogue, Billie is featured on their ‘Ask a Legend’ video series.

There, she’s answering a lot of questions from the likes of Halle Berry, Avril Lavigne and Melanie Chisholm, and many more stars.

Check it out below now!

Earlier today, it was revealed that Billie will be one of the co-chairs for this year’s Met Gala. See who else will be hosting beside her!