Charlie Puth Heads Out for Lunch with His Mom!

Charlie Puth Heads Out for Lunch with His Mom!

Charlie Puth is enjoying a day out with his mom Debra!

The 29-year-old singer and songwriter was all smiles as he and his mom arrived at a restaurant for lunch on Saturday afternoon (May 1) in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Charlie looked cool in a cheetah-print jacket over a T-shirt paired with tan pants for his day out with his mom.

The following day, Charlie rolled up his T-shirt to show off his toned arms while pumping gas at a gas station.

It was recently announced that Charlie is up for four awards at the upcoming 2021 Billboard Music Awards! You can check out his nominations here.

If you missed it, Charlie Puth recently showed off his fit physique after a workout!
Photos: Backgrid USA
