Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Killer Dance Moves While Hosting Party With Wife Elsa Pataky in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth is putting some swagger in his dance moves!

The 37-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder actor got his groove on next to wife Elsa Pataky as they danced their way into an all-white party over the weekend in Sydney, Australia.

“With those dance moves how could I say no! 💃 #whiteparty,” Elsa captioned the fun Instagram.

The video shows Chris and Elsa showing off their best moves while in all white attire for the party.

In an additional Instagram, Elsa showed off more photos from their party, that Matt Damon also attended.

