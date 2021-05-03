Top Stories
Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Mon, 03 May 2021 at 3:12 pm

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Killer Dance Moves While Hosting Party With Wife Elsa Pataky in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth Shows Off Killer Dance Moves While Hosting Party With Wife Elsa Pataky in Sydney

Chris Hemsworth is putting some swagger in his dance moves!

The 37-year-old Thor: Love and Thunder actor got his groove on next to wife Elsa Pataky as they danced their way into an all-white party over the weekend in Sydney, Australia.

“With those dance moves how could I say no! 💃 #whiteparty,” Elsa captioned the fun Instagram.

Chris Hemsworth wiggles his butt while dancing with Elsa Pataky

The video shows Chris and Elsa showing off their best moves while in all white attire for the party.

In an additional Instagram, Elsa showed off more photos from their party, that Matt Damon also attended.

Just last weekend, Chris was seen out to lunch with some of his pals. See the pics here!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Instagram
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr