Conan O'Brien Announces Date for Final Episode of His TBS Show

Conan O’Brien has announced that his TBS show is officially coming to an end and the date for the final episode has been revealed.

The talk show host has been working at the network for 11 years, following his exit from NBC’s The Tonight Show in January 2010 after a brief run. He had replaced Jay Leno, but then the network decided to bring Leno back after the longtime host’s primetime show was not successful.

Conan launched his TBS show in November 2020 and the hour-long format ended in 2018 when the show moved to a 30-minute version.

Click inside to find out when the show will be ending…

Now, it has been announced that the final episode of Conan will air on June 24. He will eventually return to the WarnerMedia family with a weekly show airing on HBO Max.

“We are winding down our TBS show,” Conan said on Monday (May 3) during an episode of Conan. “The plan is to re-emerge on HBO Max sometime in the near future with I think what will be my fourth iteration of the program. Imagine a cooking show with puppets, and you’ll have the wrong idea.”

See what Conan said when the news was announced back in November.