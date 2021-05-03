David Beckham is Showered with Love From His Family on His 46th Birthday!
Victoria Beckham is sending love to hubby David Beckham on his birthday!
On Sunday (May 2), the 47-year-old fashion designer took to Instagram to share a super cute photo with the retired soccer pro on his 46th birthday.
“Looks like you’re catching me up!! To a very special husband and the most incredible daddy x Happy birthday 🎂🎊🎉 🎈 we all love you so so much 💕 x @davidbeckham x,” Victoria wrote.
The couple’s sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 18, and Cruz, 16, also all took to social media to wish their dad a happy birthday. Victoria and David‘s youngest child, 9-year-old daughter Harper, doesn’t have an Instagram yet.
“Happy birthday to the most incredible dad. I hope to be the amazing dad you are xx I love you so much ❤️” Brooklyn wrote along with throwback photos of he and David from over the years.
