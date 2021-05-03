Dax Shepard Keeps Drug Tests In His Home So Wife Kristen Bell Can Test Him If She Wants To

Kristen Bell has opened up about husband Dax Shepard‘s struggles with drugs and alcohol in the new issue of Self magazine.

The 40-year-old actress revealed that since Dax relapsed after 16 years of sobriety, they now keep drug tests in their home so she can test him whenever she sees fit.

“[He said,] ‘You can drug-test me whenever you want. I’m going to buy some tests. I’m going to have them in the house. If you ever feel nervous, I want you to have access to this and I’ll do it, no questions asked,’” Kristen revealed in the new issue of the magazine.

However, so far, she has not had to use one.

“He’s just good at trying, and that’s all you can ask of anyone. No one’s perfect,” Kristen added of Dax‘s commitment. “He’s proven to me that he is committed to evolving and he loves personal growth.”

Just recently, Dax opened up about how he told his two daughters, Lincoln and Delta, about his relapse.