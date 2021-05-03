EDM Producer Pierce Fulton Dies Following Mental Health Struggles

Pierce Fulton has sadly passed away, his brother revealed on social media.

The 28-year-old EDM producer’s older brother, Griff, shared a statement about Pierce’s passing, which was due to a “tragic struggle with his mental health.”

“It breaks my heart to share with you that Pierce passed away on Thursday evening following a tragic struggle with his mental health,” the statement began. “Pierce was so incredibly full of life, love & unimaginable creativity. He was kind, caring, thoughtful, silly & sweet. The most magical person that we were all so blessed to know, hear & see. He was an expert at absolutely anything he set his mind to & had this incredible ability to retain knowledge unlike anyone I’ve ever known. The only word that truly can describe his abilities is genius.”

Griff continued that Pierce “could captivate a room of strangers in the blink of an eye with only one hope – to make everyone feel loved, comfortable & welcomed. He traveled the globe for the better part of a decade doing what he loved & cemented powerful friendships with so many wonderful people along the way, accomplishing more in his career in music than most could dream to accomplish in a lifetime. He loved you all so much & wanted to give you everything he had; and he had so much to give.”

Pierce made a big impact on the music industry with his breakout single “Kuaga (Lost Time)” in 2015, and his final album, Keeping the Little Things, was released last August.

His family thanked fans, extended family and friends for their support and have also created the email address pierce@piercefulton.com for fans and friends to send any memories or thoughts about Pierce.

They have also vowed to start an organization aimed at creating “real & lasting positive change” for those battling with their mental health.

