Elizabeth Olsen To Star in HBO Max Series Based on Axe Murderer Candy Montgomery

Elizabeth Olsen will be starring in HBO Max’s Love and Death, Variety is reporting.

The 32-year-old actress will take on the role of Candy Montgomery in the series from David E. Kelley, which will be executive produced by Nicole Kidman and Per Saari for Blossom Films and Scott Brown and Megan Creydt for Texas Monthly, as well as Matthew Tinker, Michael Klick and Helen Verno.

Love and Death is based on the true story of Texas housewife Candy Montgomery, who murdered her friend from church, Betty Gore, with an axe in 1980.

“This is a gripping story about the frustrations and desires of two women in a small town that culminates in a terrible act of violence. We are thrilled to be partnering with David, Lesli, Nicole, and Per and incredibly fortunate to have Elizabeth at the center of our story to bring out all the layers of Candy that make this story so unforgettable,” HBO Max’s Sarah Aubrey said in a statement.

Kevin Beggs, chairman of Lionsgate Television Group, added, “We cannot imagine a more perfect artist to play the leading role of Candy than Elizabeth Olsen. Her talent, charisma and energy can bewitch audiences like no other. We’re proud to be collaborating with a world-class creative team of Lesli, David and Nicole on this thrilling and intriguing series and to bring another exciting premium property to our partners at HBO Max.”

