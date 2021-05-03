J Balvin Seemingly Reveals Gender of First Child with Valentina Ferrer!

J Balvin is getting ready to be a dad!

The 35-year-old “Mi Gente” performer is expecting his first child with 27-year-old Argentinean model Valentina Ferrer and it seems like he may have just revealed the baby’s gender.

Find out more inside…

J Balvin spoke with ET ahead of his performance at VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World at SoFi Stadium and explained that the event means a lot to him since he was diagnosed with coronavirus last year.

“I had COVID, I know how it feels. You know, I had it really bad. I never want to get it ever again,” he said. “You guys in America are really blessed to have so many vaccines right now, but I come from Colombia and we’ve only got two percent of people vaccinated so it will take a lot of years.”

“So I want to help the world and just help them and get vaccines,” he continued. “What’s going on in India is really sad, it really hurt my feelings, and I’m here [to be of] service.”

During the interview, he also seemed to reveal his baby’s gender when asked whether he wants to be a fun dad or a strict dad.

“I’m gonna be his best friend!” he said. “That’s what I want to be, yeah.”

Valentina and J Balvin announced that they were expecting a few weeks ago in a spread for Vogue Mexico.

