Jana Kramer Says She's 'Embarrassed' in Emotional First Podcast Since Mike Caussin Split

Jana Kramer is speaking out after her recent split from Mike Caussin.

The 37-year-old “Whiskey” singer filed for divorce last month after six years of marriage with the former NFL star.

The pair used to host the podcast Whine Down together and on Sunday (May 2), Jana released her first solo show since her split from Mike.

“So sorry for everyone listening right now—this is not easy,” Jana began, fighting back tears. “For those of you that haven’t seen the news, I filed for divorce a few weeks ago, and it has not been easy, I’ll say that. And honestly, I don’t even know if I want to do the show anymore. I’m being completely honest.”

After taking a pause, she shared that continuing the podcast is emotional given Mike‘s former involvement in the show. “It just felt like ours, so now it feels weird not having him on here,” she explained.

“I didn’t want this, at the end of the day,” Jana continued. “I think where I’m at is, I’m embarrassed. I’m embarrassed that this is how it ended, and then I also feel like I’ve let people down. We’ve come on here, and we’ve fought, and we fought for it. The words that were spoken, they were honest from me, is what I’ll say.”

The One Tree Hill alum added that while she was willing to forgive Mike for a lot of his behavior and stay together for the sake of their kids, she finally reached her breaking point.

The couple had been open about Mike‘s past infidelities and even revealed on one show that Jana had caught him receiving topless photos from another woman. She accused Mike of “inappropriate marital conduct, irreconcilable differences and adultery” in her divorce filing.

“He swore on his sobriety there was nothing,” she said. “Most of my sadness comes from my kids because they didn’t deserve this, they didn’t ask for this. And also the dream of what I thought it was going to be and who I thought I was working with.”

She finished the episode by addressing her audience, thanking them for their support and assuring them that not every week would be “a sob show.”

