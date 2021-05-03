Top Stories
Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Both Appear at Vax Live Concert After Recent Hang Out

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are both lending their support for the fight to end the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 51-year-old entertainer and the 48-year-old actor/director both attended the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, on Sunday (May 2).

For her appearance, Jennifer rocked a fringe outfit while rocking out on stage for a performance. Joining Jennifer on stage at point was her mom Guadalupe and they performed “Sweet Caroline” together.

She then changed into a yellow dress for her second performance before wearing a neon-colored bodysuit for her third time on stage.

Later in the show, Ben took to the stage alongside Jimmy Kimmel, who dressed up as Robin, for a funny skit.

Just a few days earlier, Ben and Jennifer were spotted hanging out again, years after they dated and were engaged.

Get the scoop on their current relationship here!

FYI: Jennifer is wearing an Elie Saab outfit with Vrai X RandM jewelry on the red carpet, a fringe jumpsuit by Zuhair Murad, and her yellow performance outfit by Roberto Cavalli.

30+ pictures inside of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the event…
Photos: Getty Images
