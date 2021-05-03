Jerry O'Connell Bares His 'Dad Bod' While Recreating Will Smith's Viral Photo

Jerry O’Connell was inspired by Will Smith‘s viral photo this weekend and showed off his dad bod while co-hosting the latest episode of The Talk!

Will shared the photo this weekend and said he’s in the worst shape of his life. The panel on The Talk discussed the photo on Monday (May 3) and Jerry decided to dress in a similar outfit.

Co-host Elaine Welteroth shared the moment on her Instagram Stories and said, “You know it’s going to be a good day at work when…” In the video she shared, she kept zooming in on Jerry‘s booty!

Even though Jerry is a dad, he definitely has a better body than most dads out there!

You can watch the funny moment in the video embedded below.