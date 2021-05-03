Jessica Simpson Pens Sweet Message to Daughter Maxwell on Her 9th Birthday!

Jessica Simpson is wishing her daughter Maxwell a very happy 9th birthday!

The 40-year-old entrepreneur and entertainer posted a touching tribute to her daughter alongside a sweet family photo on Sunday (May 2).

Check out her post…

“Maxwell, my best friend and first born, turned 9 yesterday, May 1,” Jessica wrote. “If any of you have read my memoir, Open Book, or my Amazon essay, TAKE THE LEAD, then you have a sense of my forever baby girl (even though she will be taller than me in about 6 months and shares my shoe size).”

“She is prayerful, nurturing, intuitive beyond belief, hilarious, honest, a lover of horses and every animal on the planet, empathetic, wise beyond her years, thoughtful, strong, beautiful, hardworking, creative and observant (which makes her one of the most epic impersonators to make anyone laugh), she is a prolific writer of poem and songs, and she listens and trusts herself with confidence I admire,” she continued.

She wrapped up her post by writing, “The energy in a room shifts when she enters. Yes, she is the most beautiful I ever did see, but it is the effortless way she holds her power that is unlike anything I’ve ever seen. Her inquisitive mind strengthens mine. Her heart holds space everyone and everything. When I think about her I can’t help but smile with all that I have, a happy smile is always inspired by her, the possessor of the most genuine, pretty, sometimes cheeky but always the purest of smiles ever to grin. My favorite hands to have and hold in prayer or just in life are hers, always my daughter. She loves you enough to be the person you have always wanted to be. I am constantly in awe of her resilience and grace, it is amazing indeed. I love her beyond measure. Happy belated (to Instagram) birthday Maxi!”

Jessica and her husband Eric Johnson are also parents to Ace Knute, 7, and Birdie Mae, 2.

