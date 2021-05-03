Jodie Turner-Smith Reveals the Reason She Was 'Really Scared' During Her Pregnancy

Jodie Turner-Smith is sharing what it’s like to shoot an action film while pregnant.

The 34-year-old actress filmed her new movie, Without Remorse, while she was in her second trimester and reflected on the experience in a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK.

Jodie and her husband Joshua Jackson welcomed their daughter, Janie, in April 2020. But before her birth, Jodie was concerned about how filming such intense action scenes would affect her pregnancy.

“It was full on,” Jodie said. “I didn’t know at the time exactly how I would feel in my body at that stage. My lack of knowledge about the changes your body goes through… That all made it very challenging when you’re being very physical while growing a life inside of you.”

“My husband was there for much of the time I was filming. I had a lot of hot baths,” she continued. “We rented an ultrasound machine and I would look at the baby almost every night. Because of how active I was doing an action film, I didn’t feel any movement until I was about 22 weeks [pregnant] so I spent a lot of time during my pregnancy really scared. So I needed to look at her to know everything was OK.”

Jodie also added that her pregnancy made filming physically demanding stunts for the movie even more challenging.

“Everything is different – how you breathe, the temperature your body runs at. It’s a massive thing you’re undertaking already, so to add on top of that an extremely physical [acting] role. It was super challenging – I learned a lot about myself through that,” she shared.

