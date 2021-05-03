Josh Duhamel Spotted on Dinner Date with Girlfriend Audra Mari!

Top Stories
Mon, 03 May 2021 at 11:20 pm

Josh Duhamel and his girlfriend Audra Mari are still going strong!

The 48-year-old actor and the 27-year-old Miss World America winner were spotted holding hands while out for dinner on Sunday night (May 2) at the popular sushi restaurant Nobu in Malibu, Calif.

Josh just recently returned back to Los Angeles after filming the movie Shotgun Wedding in the Dominican Republic with Jennifer Lopez.

Audra and Josh have been dating for nearly two years now. They were first spotted together back in October 2019 though they had been linked months earlier.

Josh took the role in Shotgun Wedding after Armie Hammer dropped out of the project amid his scandal. Here’s the movie’s synopsis: “A couple gathers their families for a destination wedding even as they get cold feet. If that wasn’t enough, the entire party then gets taken hostage.”
