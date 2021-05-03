Justin Bieber Cuddles With Wife Hailey While Out & About in Miami

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber walk in sync together while out over the weekend in Miami, Fla.

The cute couple were seen cuddling up together while enjoying the warm weather in the coastal city as they headed back to their waiting ride after a bit of shopping in Brickell.

Justin was showing off his new hairstyle during the outing, which has been met with a lot of backlash from fans. See why here…

Justin and Hailey‘s outing in Miami comes just days after Justin announced he would be pushing back his forthcoming tour.

The initial plan would be to kick off the tour this summer, however, sources are now saying it’s planned for 2022 instead.

