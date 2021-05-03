Justin Theroux Confirmed A Wild Story About Getting Hit By A Van & Having Temporary Amnesia in NYC

Justin Theroux is opening up about a skateboarding accident that left him with temporary amnesia on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The 49-year-old actor played a game with host Ellen and Stephen “tWitch” Boss where he revealed the wild truth about the accident he was involved in where he was hit by a van while skateboarding in New York City.

“That’s a true story,” Justin told the two, before revealing all the details about what happened.

Click inside to find out just what happened to Justin Theroux during his skateboarding accident…

Justin added that he was in fact hit by a van, and when he eventually woke up from being knocked out, there were “people all around me. I clearly blacked out for, I think, a long time. There was a woman over me weeping [and] there were two men holding my arms so I wouldn’t touch my head. The woman was screaming at me, ‘Who are you? What’s your name? What’s your phone number?’ trying to get in touch with someone.”

He went on to reveal that he had suffered from temporary amnesia and was unable to remember anything, even his own name.

“It was as if someone had asked me ‘What is an umbrella?’ and I forgot the name of umbrella, but it was myself,” he explained. “I had no clue who I was. I mean, I knew I was me, but I couldn’t remember my name and I couldn’t remember my phone number.”

While Justin did gradually recover from the memory loss, he then shared that the ambulance that had been called was over an hour late to the scene.

“This is kind of the New York hilarious part of it: the ambulance took about an hour and 20 minutes to get there. I was lying on the pavement and people are now kinda getting bored with this guy with blood pouring out of his head,” he recalled. “Finally the EMT shows up over me … He turns back to his partner, who I guess was still back in the truck, and he goes, ‘He’s not dead.’ ”

The EMTs even told him that they were so late because they thought he was dead, and one of them even told him that they would have shown up “quicker if we knew you were still alive.”

But that’s not all about his wild accident: “It got worse,” Justin added. “I had a concussion. Then I went into the hospital that night and they had to keep me overnight for observation; they gave me all these brain scans and things. … A guy wakes me up in the middle of the night and he says, ‘We gotta get the doctor in here from Jersey, we think we noticed something on your CAT scan.’”

“It’s like two in the morning. Then they shaved my head and prepped me for brain surgery,” Justin continued with his story. “I go, ‘Oh, okay.’ Then they make you sign all this paperwork and I’m thinking like, ‘I gotta call somebody! There’s no one to call!’ So, I sign my life away on these papers, then the doctor finally gets there from Jersey, and he comes in, sort of rumpled hair, and he looks at the CAT scan and he’s like, ‘This a thing with the scan, it’s not blood on the brain. Go back to bed.’”

Justin had “spent about half an hour waiting just to go to brain surgery, but it was nothing.”

“I had a nice big bald patch in my head. Couple stitches and I was discharged in the morning.”

If you missed it, one of Justin‘s relatives revealed this about the actor.