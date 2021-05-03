Kate Winslet Sells NYC Penthouse Apartment for $5.7 Million - Look Inside with These Photos!
Kate Winslet has sold her penthouse apartment in New York City’s West Chelsea neighborhood and we have all the photos from inside the home!
The Oscar-winning actress sold the apartment for $5.69 million after putting it on the market last November. It was also listed as a $30,000-a-month rental, according to the New York Post.
The apartment is 3,108 square feet and has four bedrooms, three and a half bathrooms, and an incredible roof deck with 1,700 square feet of space.
Kate bought the apartment in 2004 with her ex-husband Sam Mendes and she bought out his share in 2012 following their split.
Some of the features inside the apartment include 13-foot-tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, an open chef’s kitchen, and lots of storage space.
Click through the gallery to see all of the photos from inside the apartment…