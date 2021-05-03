Kim Kardashian's Paw Patrol: The Movie' Character Is So Glam In This First Look Pic!

Fans are getting a first look at Kim Kardashian‘s character in Paw Patrol: The Movie!

It was announced that the 40-year-old reality star would be part of the film late last year, and even teased the movie at the recent Kids Choice Awards.

Kim will star alongside Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel and Will Brisbin in the film.

Here’s a summary of the movie: When their biggest rival, Humdinger, becomes Mayor of nearby Adventure City and starts wreaking havoc, Ryder and everyone’s favorite heroic pups kick into high gear to face the challenge head on.

While one pup must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the savvy dachshund Liberty. Together, armed with exciting new gadgets and gear, the PAW Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City!

Kim will voice poodle Delores, who is a newcomer to the pups universe.

Paw Patrol: The Movie will be out in theaters on August 20.