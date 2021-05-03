Lily Collins Spotted in Three Outfits for 'Emily in Paris' Season 2's First Day of Filming!

Production on the second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris just kicked off and we have some photos from set!

Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, was spotted in three different outfits while filming scenes on Monday (May 3) in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France.

The 32-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress was spotted with co-star Ashley Park were shooting a scene by a pool.

Netflix announced the beginning of production on season two by revealing the amount of people who watched season one. 58 million people tuned in for the series, making it the most popular comedy series of 2020.

Ashley can also be seen in the new Peacock series Girls5eva, which premieres this week on the new streaming service.

50+ pictures inside of Lily Collins in several outfits on the set of Emily in Paris…