Top Stories
Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Mon, 03 May 2021 at 6:52 pm

Lily Collins Spotted in Three Outfits for 'Emily in Paris' Season 2's First Day of Filming!

Lily Collins Spotted in Three Outfits for 'Emily in Paris' Season 2's First Day of Filming!

Production on the second season of Netflix’s Emily in Paris just kicked off and we have some photos from set!

Lily Collins, who plays the titular character, was spotted in three different outfits while filming scenes on Monday (May 3) in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France.

The 32-year-old Golden Globe-nominated actress was spotted with co-star Ashley Park were shooting a scene by a pool.

Netflix announced the beginning of production on season two by revealing the amount of people who watched season one. 58 million people tuned in for the series, making it the most popular comedy series of 2020.

Ashley can also be seen in the new Peacock series Girls5eva, which premieres this week on the new streaming service.

50+ pictures inside of Lily Collins in several outfits on the set of Emily in Paris…

Just Jared on Facebook
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 01
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 02
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 03
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 04
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 05
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 06
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 07
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 08
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 09
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 10
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 11
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 12
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 13
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 14
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 15
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 16
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 17
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 18
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 19
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 20
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 21
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 22
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 23
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 24
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 25
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 26
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 27
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 28
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 29
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 30
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 31
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 32
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 33
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 34
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 35
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 36
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 37
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 38
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 39
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 40
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 41
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 42
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 43
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 44
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 45
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 46
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 47
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 48
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 49
lily collins shooting emily in paris season two 50

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: Ashley Park, Emily in Paris, Lily Collins

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr