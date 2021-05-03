Luke Evans Lands Lead Role in Apple's 'Echo 3'

Luke Evans is headed to Apple in a brand new series called Echo 3, which comes from Mark Boal.

The series, according to Variety, will be 10 episodes long and is set in South America and follows Amber Chesborough, a brilliant young scientist, who is the emotional center of a small American family.

When she goes missing along the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother, Bambi (Evans), and her husband — two men with deep military experience and complicated pasts — struggle to find her in a drama set against the explosive backdrop of a secret war.

The series will be filmed in English and in Spanish, and was based on the Keshet Broadcasting series “When Heroes Fly” created by Omri Givon and inspired by the novel of the same name by Amir Gutfreund.

