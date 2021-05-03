Mark Wahlberg Shows Off His Weight Gain in New Before & After Photos

Mark Wahlberg is putting his new physique on display!

The 49-year-old Oscar-nominated actor has gained a lot of weight in the last three weeks for his role in the upcoming movie Father Stu. He captioned the before and after photos on Instagram, “From this 3 weeks ago, to this, now. Thanks to @chef_lawrence_d cooking.”

Mark recently opened up about why he’s packing on the pounds.

He said, “After we do the boxing scenes, I get to put on as much weight as possible over the course of the film, so I’m challenging myself to put on 30 pounds in the next six weeks.”

Mark said he planned on “eating lots of burgers and lots of buns” to gain the weight. Even though a professional is working with him, he said he wanted to be as unhealthy as possible.

“They want me to do it as healthy as possible and I’m like ‘Dude, I’ve been on such a regimen for so long, I just want to eat everything in sight,’” he said. “I want to go bakeries, I want to go to Denny’s, I want to get pancakes, I want to get everything I can possibly get my hands on.”

Click inside to see what he looks like now…

See the before and after photos below!