Marvel Boss Kevin Feige Explains Why Doctor Strange Didn't Make A Cameo on 'WandaVision'

For most of the series, fans expected Doctor Strange to pop up in some way on WandaVision.

However, it didn’t happen and now Marvel boss Kevin Feige is explaining just why.

In an interview for Rolling Stone, he confirmed that Doctor Strange was indeed supposed to turn up in the finale, and that those “commercial breaks” during the show served as coded messages Wanda was sending to Doctor Strange as he “attempted to break through her sitcom fabrication.”

Click inside now to see why Doctor Strange never made it to WandaVision…

Apparently, the plans in place were tossed out so WandaVision could stand on its own.

“Some people might say, ‘Oh, it would’ve been so cool to see Doctor Strange,’” Kevin shared. “But it would have taken away from Wanda. We didn’t want the end of the show to be commoditized to go to the next movie — here’s the white guy, ‘Let me show you how power works.’”

It was revealed that Scarlet Witch, played by Elizabeth Olsen, will be in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which just got a release date.

Benedict Cumberbatch has even apologized to fans for his WandaVision cameo not coming to fruition.