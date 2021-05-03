Marvel's Kat Dennings Kisses Andrew WK, Fans Wonder If He's Still Married

Kat Dennings posted photos of her kissing entertainer Andrew WK, whose real name is Andrew Fetterly Wilkes-Krier, on her Instagram, and many are wondering if they’re an item!

The 34-year-old Marvel actress – who most recently appeared in WandaVision – shared some PDA pics, which were re-shared by the 41-year-old musician.

Click inside to see the photos, and find out about his marriage…

When they posted the photos, fans quickly began commenting, asking if they were dating.

But many fans quickly began asking questions like, “Wait isn’t he married to Cherie Lily??” Another responded, “her last post with him is from 2019 and she has a post with a dog from Jan this year talking about loneliness. So looks like they might be separated.”

Cherie, a talent manager, and Andrew married in 2008 and her last post with him is from 2019. Interestingly enough, Cherie follows both Kat and Andrew on Instagram at this time.

You can see past photos of Cherie and Andrew in the gallery of this post.

You can find out which celebrity Kat Dennings previously dated right here.

Check out past photos of Andrew WK and Cherie Lily in the gallery…