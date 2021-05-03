NBC Brings Back 'Night Court' With Series Order Starring Melissa Rauch & John Larroquette

NBC has issued an series order for the Night Court reboot, Deadline reports.

The revival of the 1980s series will star Melissa Rauch as Judge Harry Stone’s daughter, Abby, with John Larroquette returning as prosecutor Dan Fielding

Here’s the official summary of the show: Night Court centers on unapologetic optimist judge Abby Stone, the daughter of the late Harry Stone, who follows in her father’s footsteps as she presides over the night shift of a Manhattan arraignment court and tries to bring order to its crew of oddballs and cynics, most notably former night court prosecutor Dan Fielding.

Originally, Melissa was only set to executive produce the show, but stepped into the lead role after reading the script.

“My intention was purely to be behind the camera on this project, but my plans quickly changed after falling in love with the incredible script from the brilliant mind of Dan Rubin,” she shared. “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join forces with Dan, the immense talent that is John Larroquette, and the two powerhouse institutions of comedy that are NBC and Warner Bros. to bring Night Court back to television.”

John will also be a producer on the series. He earned four Outstanding Comedy Series Emmy nominations during the original run of the show, and won them all.

Harry Anderson, who starred as judge Harry Stone in the original series, passed away in 2018.