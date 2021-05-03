Pink Rewrote Her Will While Battling COVID-19

Pink was one of the celebrities to be diagnosed with coronavirus early in the pandemic and in a new interview, is revealing just how bad it got for her.

The 41-year-old singer and her son, Jameson, tested positive in April of 2020, with her daughter, Willow, and husband Carey Hart, being spared from the virus.

“It was really, really bad,” Pink recalled, admitting that during the battle, she actually “rewrote my will.”

Pink went on, saying that there was a point where she “thought it was over for us. I called my best friend and I said, ‘I just need you to tell Willow how much I loved her.’”

Speaking of the will, she added, “As a parent, you think, ‘What am I leaving for my kid…? What do I need to tell them if this is the last time I get to tell them anything?’”

