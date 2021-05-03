Prince Harry Encourages People to Work Together While Speaking at 'Vax Live' Concert

Prince Harry is making a very special public appearance!

The 36-year-old Duke of Sussex took to the stage during the Global Citizen VAX LIVE: The Concert To Reunite The World held at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif, on Sunday (May 2).

While on stage, Prince Harry gave an impassioned speech, encouraging people to work together so that we can end the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Hi everybody. We are at a defining moment in the global fight against COVID-19. Tonight is a celebration of each of you here, the vaccinated frontline workers in the audience and the millions of frontline heroes around the world,” Prince Harry said. “You spent the last year battling courageously and selflessly to protect us all. You served and sacrificed, put yourselves in harm’s way and with bravery knowing the costs. We owe you an incredible depth of gratitude, thank you.”

“But we’re also coming together because this pandemic cannot end unless we act collectively with an unprecedented commitment to our shared humanity. The vaccine must be distributed to everyone everywhere,” Prince Harry continued. “We cannot rest or truly recover until there is fair distribution to every corner of the world. The mission in front of us is one we cannot afford to fail out and that’s what tonight is about. The virus does not respect borders and access to the vaccine cannot be determined by geography. It must be accepted as a basic right for all and that is our starting point.”

Prince Harry attended the event solo, as his pregnant wife Meghan Markle stayed home. She is currently expecting the couple’s second child, a baby girl.

“None of us should be comfortable thinking that we could be fine when so many others are suffering. In reality, and especially with this pandemic, when any suffer, we all suffer,” Prince Harry concluded. “We must look beyond ourselves with empathy and compassion for those we know, and those we don’t. We need to lift up all of humanity and make sure that no person or community is left behind. What we do in this moment will stand in history and tonight, we stand in solidarity with the millions of families across India who are battling a devastating second wave.”

The Vax Live concert marked Prince Harry‘s first public appearance since he returned from London after attending his grandfather Prince Philip‘s funeral.

