'Star Wars' Comes To 'The Simpsons' In New Short For Star Wars Day

Disney+ is celebrating Star Wars Day with an all new The Simpsons short!

Titled The Force Awakens From Its Nap, the short film will bring together the two beloved franchises for the iconic holiday.

Here’s the summary for The Force Awakens From Its Nap: “In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.”

The short will feature characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield, and is just the first of several Simpsons shorts that the streaming service plans to release this year.

The Force Awakens From Its Nap will be available on Disney+ beginning at Tuesday, May 4 at 12:00 AM Pacific time.

“Star Wars: The Bad Batch”

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in “The Clone Wars”) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army — each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

“Star Wars Biomes”

Take a virtual vacation to some of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved locations like Hoth, Tatooine, and Sorgan as this charming series whisks you off for fly-over tours of a galaxy far, far away.

“Star Wars Vehicle Flythroughs”

Get up-close-and-personal with two of the Star Wars films’ most iconic and beloved ships as this charming content leads viewers on an exploration of the memorable interiors and exteriors of the Millennium Falcon and an Imperial Star Destroyer.

And as always, you can watch all the Star Wars movies on Disney+ too:

Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace

Star Wars Episode II: Attack of the Clones

Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope

Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back

Star Wars Episode VI: Return of the Jedi

Star Wars Episode VII: The Force Awakens

Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi

Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker