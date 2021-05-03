Tess Holliday Opens Up About Her Anorexia Struggles & Calls Out Those Putting A 'Value' On Someone's Size

Tess Holliday is opening up about her struggles with an eating disorder.

In an open post on social media, the 35-year-old model revealed that she suffers from anorexia and is currently in recovery.

“I’m anorexic and in recovery. I’m not ashamed to say it out loud anymore,” Tess wrote. “I’m the result of a culture that celebrates thinness and equates that to worth, but I get to write my own narrative now. I’m finally able to care for a body that I’ve punished my entire life and I am finally free.”

She also called out her haters in another post on Instagram, with a targeted message to those who continue to comment about her weight.

“To everyone that keeps saying ‘you’re looking healthy lately’ or ‘You are losing weight, keep it up!’ Stop,” she captioned the Instagram. “Don’t. Comment. On. My. Weight. Or. Perceived. Health. Keep. It. To. Yourself. Thanks✌🏻”

Tess continued on, saying that “Yes, I’ve lost weight — I’m healing from an eating disorder & feeding my body regularly for the first time in my entire life.”

“When you equate weight loss with ‘health’ & place value & worth on someone’s size, you are basically saying that we are more valuable now because we are smaller & perpetuating diet culture… & that’s corny as hell. NOT here for it,” she added. “For folks like me that are trying to reframe our relationships with our bodies & heal, hearing comments about weight is triggering as hell. It sets us back in our progress — and when people working on themselves see you commenting to me that way, it hurts THEM, not just me.”

“I can take it (I shouldn’t have to, but I can) but they didn’t ask for that trauma, ok? If you can’t tell someone they look nice without making it about their size, then baby, please don’t say nuthin at all.

This isn’t the first time Tess has called out haters. She put them on blast after her Cosmopolitan UK cover debuted in 2018, too.