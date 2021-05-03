'The Good Doctor' Starring Freddie Highmore Picks Up Early Season Five Renewal

ABC has announced the fate of The Good Doctor.

The long-running medical drama will be back for a fifth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter, and is actually the first of the network’s scripted series to score a renewal for the upcoming season.

The Good Doctor averages about 8.4 million viewers per episode, including a week of delayed viewing. It trails only Grey’s Anatomy, but just a little, as that series gets around 8.41 million.

The series centers on Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a young autistic surgeon who has savant syndrome, relocates from a quiet country life to join the surgical unit at the prestigious San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital — a move strongly supported by his mentor, Dr. Aaron Glassman.

Having survived a troubled childhood, Shaun is alone in the world and unable to personally connect with those around him, but he finds his niche using his extraordinary medical skill and intuition to save lives and challenge the skepticism of his colleagues.

The Good Doctor, which airs Mondays, also stars Hill Harper, Christina Chang, Paige Spara, Will Yun Lee, Noah Galvin, Fiona Gubelmann, Antonia Thomas and Richard Schiff.

New details about the show were recently revealed by one of the producers.