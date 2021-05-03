There's a Big Rumor About Justin Hartley & Sofia Pernas

Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas began dating about one year ago and now there’s a big rumor floating around over some photos of the pair.

Well, the 44-year-old actor and 31-year-old actress were seen on a day date at the beach in Malibu, California over the weekend.

Click inside to see big rumor circulating…

Well, the pair were photographed and fans noticed they were wearing rings on their left ring fingers! Fans were wondering if perhaps the pair got married!

You can go check out the photos on Page Six. Page Six also mentioned that “A rep for Hartley declined to comment, while Pernas’ rep did not immediately respond to a request for comment.”

Justin was previously married to Chrishell Stause from 2017–2021 and Lindsay Hartley from 2004–2012.

Find out the last update we had from the couple.

Stay tuned as we learn more…