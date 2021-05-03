Tiffany Haddish Opens Up About Her Plans to Adopt & Reveals Why Surrogacy Wasn't Right for Her

Tiffany Haddish is opening up about her plans to adopt.

The Girls Trip actress appeared on E! News’ Daily Pop on Monday (May 3) and discussed where she’s at in her family planning process.

Tiffany revealed that she was in the midst of taking parenting classes in order to adopt.

“I’m taking parenting classes now to adopt,” she said. “I’m looking at, you know, 5 and up — really like 7. I want them to be able to know how to use the restroom on their own and talk. I want them to know that I put in the work and I wanted them.”

The comedian also explained why surrogacy wasn’t the right option for her.

“I don’t wanna pay no body to carry my baby neither, ’cause then I have to go through a process of giving myself injections and all that stuff,” Tiffany said. “And I already gave up— here goes something everybody don’t know, I’m gonna tell you: When I was 21 I was really hard up for some money and I gave up a bunch of eggs.”

“So who knows,” she joked, “I might got some kids out here in these streets. I doubt it, though, because I never got the bonus. Maybe somewhere though, in cryo somewhere!”

“Let me tell you, if I get pregnant, that is all God — tearing down all walls, all barriers — ’cause definitely I have taken the precaution to protect,” she said of the possibility of getting pregnant with her current boyfriend Common. “Now, if that did happen, we gon’ hire some help, then we’re gonna cry a lot. … And I’m not gonna be ‘baby mama,’ I’m gonna be ‘wife.’”

