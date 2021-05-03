TikTok User Reveals the DM That Ben Affleck Sent Her - Watch Here!

A TikTok video is going viral right now and Ben Affleck is involved!

The TikTok user – Nivine Jay – shared a video to the now famous “Woke Up in the Morning” song. In the video, she shared that she matched with Ben on Raya, but unmatched with him because she thought it was a fake account. If you don’t know, Raya is an app that some celebrities are known to be on to connect with others.

Well, Ben Affleck took it upon himself to find Nivine on Instagram and send her a message after she unmatched him on Raya.

“Nivine, why did you unmatch me? It’s me,” Ben can be heard saying in the video, which is a closeup of his face. You have to watch the video (embedded below!)

