Top Stories
Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Is Travis Scott One Upping Kylie Jenner!?

Mon, 03 May 2021 at 8:39 pm

Vanessa Hudgens Co-Hosted a Star-Studded Retreat in the Desert & We Have All The Photos!

Vanessa Hudgens Co-Hosted a Star-Studded Retreat in the Desert & We Have All The Photos!

Vanessa Hudgens and her Caliwater business partner Oliver Trevena hosted a star-studded retreat in the desert this past weekend to celebrate the launch of their new business!

The Caliwater Escape was held in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch from April 30 through May 2 to mark the launch of the new cactus water beverage. The VIP weekend followed all Covid-19 guidelines with pre-testing of guests and on-site protocols.

Guests at the weekend-long desert retreat experienced life under the stars, staying in airstreams, campers and RVs from Outdoorsy.

So many stars were at the event, including Caliwater investor and ambassador Ross Butler with his 13 Reasons Why co-stars Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Anne Winters, Brandon Flynn, and Brandon Larracuente. Another cast that reunited was Shadowhunters with stars Katherine McNamera, Emeraude Toubia, and Luke Baines all in attendance.

More stars at the retreat included Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Bazzi, Gideon Adlon, You‘s Carmela Zumbado, BallersSerinda Swan, Big Sky‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, The Florida Project‘s Bria Vinaite, and American Idol‘s Haley Reinhart.

Also there were Kyra Santoro, Jazmin Garcia, Alexander Deleon, Hudson Thames, Bar Malik, Emma Zander, Kristina Kane, Ajay Nwoso, Courtney Deitz, Maximilian Acevedo, Amelia Zerbe, Aaron Dominguez, stylist Natalie Saidi, Loreen Hwang, David Brackett, as well as Vanessa‘s sister Stella Hudgens.

The weekend also featured DJ sets from Ruckus, Zen Freeman, and Vanessa‘s BFF GG Magree. There was also a performance from Barns Courtney to close out the weekend.

Caliwater has partnered with No Kid Hungry in their fight to end childhood hunger and has pledged to donate $1 million by April 2022.

Make sure to click through our photo gallery as there are nearly 200 photos from the weekend!

Click inside to see all of the outfits that Vanessa Hudgens wore during the weekend…

Keep scrolling to see all four of Vanessa’s outfits from the weekend…

Vanessa Hudgens at the Caliwater Escape retreat

Vanessa Hudgens at the Caliwater Escape retreat

Vanessa Hudgens at the Caliwater Escape retreat

Vanessa Hudgens at the Caliwater Escape retreat
Just Jared on Facebook
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 001
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 002
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 003
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 004
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 005
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 006
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 007
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 008
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 009
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 010
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 011
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 012
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 013
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 014
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 015
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 016
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 017
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 018
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 019
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 020
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 021
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 022
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 023
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 024
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 025
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 026
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 027
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 028
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 029
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 030
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 031
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 032
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 033
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 034
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 035
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 036
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 037
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 038
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 039
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 040
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 041
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 042
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 043
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 044
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 045
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 046
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 047
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 048
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 049
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 050
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 051
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 052
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 053
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 054
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 055
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 056
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 057
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 058
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 059
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 060
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 061
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 062
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 063
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 064
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 065
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 066
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 067
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 068
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 069
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 070
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 071
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 072
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 073
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 074
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 075
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 076
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 077
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 078
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 079
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 080
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 081
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 082
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 083
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 084
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 085
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 086
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 087
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 088
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 089
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 090
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 091
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 092
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 093
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 094
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 095
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 096
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 097
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 098
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 099
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 100
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 101
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 102
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 103
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 104
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 105
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 106
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 107
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 108
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 109
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 110
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 111
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 112
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 113
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 114
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 115
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 116
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 117
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 118
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 119
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 120
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 121
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 122
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 123
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 124
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 125
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 126
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 127
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 128
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 129
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 130
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 131
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 132
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 133
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 134
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 135
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 136
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 137
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 138
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 139
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 140
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 141
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 142
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 143
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 144
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 145
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 146
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 147
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 148
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 149
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 150
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 151
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 152
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 153
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 154
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 155
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 156
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 157
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 158
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 159
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 160
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 161
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 162
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 163
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 164
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 165
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 166
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 167
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 168
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 169
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 170
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 171
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 172
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 173
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 174
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 175
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 176
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 177
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 178
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 179
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 180
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 181
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 182
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 183
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 184
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 185
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 186
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 187
vanessa hudgens caliwater escape 188

Credit: Vivien Killilea; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Oliver Trevena, Vanessa Hudgens

JJ Links Around The Web

Photo of Private: JJ Links Around The Web
Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish advocates for body positivity in British Vogue - TMZ
  • Kylie Jenner grabbed dinner with this international superstar - Just Jared Jr
  • Elliot Page says he collapsed when pressured to wear a dress - TooFab
  • Camila Cabello is learning a new skill - Just Jared Jr