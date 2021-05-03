Vanessa Hudgens Co-Hosted a Star-Studded Retreat in the Desert & We Have All The Photos!

Vanessa Hudgens and her Caliwater business partner Oliver Trevena hosted a star-studded retreat in the desert this past weekend to celebrate the launch of their new business!

The Caliwater Escape was held in Joshua Tree at the Mojave Moon Ranch from April 30 through May 2 to mark the launch of the new cactus water beverage. The VIP weekend followed all Covid-19 guidelines with pre-testing of guests and on-site protocols.

Guests at the weekend-long desert retreat experienced life under the stars, staying in airstreams, campers and RVs from Outdoorsy.

So many stars were at the event, including Caliwater investor and ambassador Ross Butler with his 13 Reasons Why co-stars Alisha Boe, Justin Prentice, Anne Winters, Brandon Flynn, and Brandon Larracuente. Another cast that reunited was Shadowhunters with stars Katherine McNamera, Emeraude Toubia, and Luke Baines all in attendance.

More stars at the retreat included Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross, Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert, Bazzi, Gideon Adlon, You‘s Carmela Zumbado, Ballers‘ Serinda Swan, Big Sky‘s Natalie Alyn Lind, The Florida Project‘s Bria Vinaite, and American Idol‘s Haley Reinhart.

Also there were Kyra Santoro, Jazmin Garcia, Alexander Deleon, Hudson Thames, Bar Malik, Emma Zander, Kristina Kane, Ajay Nwoso, Courtney Deitz, Maximilian Acevedo, Amelia Zerbe, Aaron Dominguez, stylist Natalie Saidi, Loreen Hwang, David Brackett, as well as Vanessa‘s sister Stella Hudgens.

The weekend also featured DJ sets from Ruckus, Zen Freeman, and Vanessa‘s BFF GG Magree. There was also a performance from Barns Courtney to close out the weekend.

Caliwater has partnered with No Kid Hungry in their fight to end childhood hunger and has pledged to donate $1 million by April 2022.

